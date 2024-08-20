Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Tuesday Afternoon

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.3%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares added 0.4%. The company said Tuesday it agreed to buy heart technology firm V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, strengthening the health care products conglomerate's cardiovascular position.

Medtronic (MDT) shares rose 1.5%. The company lifted the lower end of its full-year earnings outlook range on Tuesday as it posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said Tuesday that results from a three-year phase 3 trial showed that weekly tirzepatide injections reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 94% in obese or overweight adults with pre-diabetes compared to a placebo. Its shares rose 2.5%.

