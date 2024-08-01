Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each rising 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Becton Dickinson (BDX) shares fell 2%. The company on Thursday trimmed its full-year organic revenue guidance after its fiscal Q3 sales fell short of Wall Street's expectations amid headwinds in China.

Eli Lilly (LLY) expects its Zepbound weight-loss drug to come out of its shortage in the US in the coming days, Chief Executive David Ricks told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday. Separately, Eli Lilly said Tirzepatide in a phase 3 trial showed statistically significant improvements in the reduction of heart failure risks as well as improvements in heart failure symptoms and physical limitations compared with a placebo. Its shares popped 3.4%.

Moderna (MRNA) shares tumbled 21%. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 results but lowered the full-year product sales guidance for its respiratory business amid growing competition in the US and low demand in the EU.

23andMe (ME) received a preliminary nonbinding indication of interest from Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki to buy all 23andMe shares that she and her affiliates don't already own for $0.40 per class A or B share. The stock fell 4.3%.

