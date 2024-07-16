Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results while lowering full-year GAAP earnings guidance amid increased costs and revenue disruptions tied to a cyberattack in February. Its shares jumped 5.5%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) shares surged 26% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss and announced a $15 million stock buyback plan.

Nkarta (NKTX) stock jumped 13% after Nadir Mahmood was named company president. He shares executive leadership with Paul Hastings, who will continue as chief executive officer.

