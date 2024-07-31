Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.2% recently.

Humana (HUM) shares were over 6% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.96 per diluted share, down from $8.94 a year earlier.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) shares were down over 2% after it lowered its organic growth forecast to between 1% and 2% from 4% previously.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) shares were up more than 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.