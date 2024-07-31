News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Lower Premarket Wednesday

July 31, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.2% recently.

Humana (HUM) shares were over 6% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.96 per diluted share, down from $8.94 a year earlier.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) shares were down over 2% after it lowered its organic growth forecast to between 1% and 2% from 4% previously.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) shares were up more than 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
