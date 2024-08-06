News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

August 06, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Zoetis (ZTS) shares were about 3% higher after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EPS and revenue.

Bruker (BRKR) shares were up more than 3% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Henry Schein (HSIC) shares declined by nearly 8% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, down from $1.31 a year earlier.

