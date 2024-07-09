Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

Health care stocks were slightly higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were both up 0.2% recently.

Indivior (INDV) declined by over 38% after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 net revenue to be in a range of $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion, down from its prior outlook of $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) rose past 11% after saying Sanofi (SNY) has informed it of the plan to expand the ongoing Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Atopic Dermatitis mid-stage trials to more rapidly progress towards pivotal studies.

Grifols (GRFS) was nearly 5% higher after a regulatory filing showed that the company's founding family and private equity fund Brookfield (BN) are considering a bid to take the drugmaker private.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.