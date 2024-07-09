News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

July 09, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Health care stocks were slightly higher premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were both up 0.2% recently.

Indivior (INDV) declined by over 38% after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 net revenue to be in a range of $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion, down from its prior outlook of $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) rose past 11% after saying Sanofi (SNY) has informed it of the plan to expand the ongoing Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Atopic Dermatitis mid-stage trials to more rapidly progress towards pivotal studies.

Grifols (GRFS) was nearly 5% higher after a regulatory filing showed that the company's founding family and private equity fund Brookfield (BN) are considering a bid to take the drugmaker private.

