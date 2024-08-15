Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Incyte (INCY) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved niktimvo to treat chronic graft-versus-host disease. Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals were up over 3.2% pre-bell.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) made an equity investment in Abata Therapeutics to support the development of the latter's Treg cell therapy products, Abata said. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were more than 2% higher premarket.

CureVac (CVAC) shares were down 0.3% after it reported a Q2 pre-tax loss of 71.2 million euros ($78.4 million), widening from a loss of 67.4 million euros a year earlier.

