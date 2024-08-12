News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-bell Monday

August 12, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% recently.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) shares were 10% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Yorvipath, the company's treatment for hypoparathyroidism, a rare endocrine disease, in adults.

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) is considering legal options, including a potential appeal, after a federal judge in New Jersey ruled the US patent supporting its Exparel pain medication is not valid, Chief Executive Frank Lee said. Shares of Pacira BioSciences were 0.9% lower premarket.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) has agreed to be acquired by Crown Laboratories for $924 million, the companies said. Shares of Revance soared more than 85% premarket.

