Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Friday

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Friday, with The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.4%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) shares were up over 10% after the company said overnight it priced an underwritten public offering of about 15.3 million American depositary shares at $14.75 per ADS for expected gross proceeds of about $225 million.

Immuneering (IMRX) shares advanced more than 42% after the company said a complete or partial response was observed in the first two patients with first-line pancreatic cancer getting IMM-1-104 in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in a phase 2a study.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) shares were more than 7% lower after the company said the phase 3 study assessing bemnifosbuvir versus placebo for COVID-19 treatment did not meet its primary endpoint.

