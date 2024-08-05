Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall Monday

Health care stocks fell Monday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 2.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 2.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.8%.

In corporate news, BioNTech (BNTX) reported a wider-than-expected loss in Q2 as global sales of the German drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine fell amid weak demand. The stock slumped 4.4%.

Moderna (MRNA) is facing "material headwinds" for its vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and COVID, RBC Capital Markets said in a report. RBC downgraded Moderna to sector perform from outperform and cut its price target to $90 from $125. Moderna shares were falling 3.3%.

Rezolute (RZLT) shares rose 2.3% after the company obtained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for an investigational new drug application for a phase 3 trial of RZ358 to treat hypoglycemia in people with tumor hyperinsulinism.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) shares plunged 60% after the US Food and Drug Administration determined that a phase 3 trial of Iomab-B to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia isn't adequate to support a biologics license application.

