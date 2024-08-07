News & Insights

Markets
PETQ

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

August 07, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.8%.

In corporate news, PetIQ (PETQ) shares surged nearly 48%. The company has agreed to be bought by Bansk for $31 per share in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

CVS Health (CVS) on Wednesday cut its full-year earnings outlook and reported an annual decline in Q2 profit amid continued headwinds in the company's health care benefits segment. Its shares fell 3%.

Amgen (AMGN) tightened its full-year earnings outlook as the company reported lower-than-expected Q2 profit amid higher operating expenses. Its shares dropped 5.2%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares tumbled 8.4% after the company reported Q2 earnings and sales below consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETQ
CVS
AMGN
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.