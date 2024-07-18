News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Lower Premarket Thursday

July 18, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Health care stocks were lower premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.1% down and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) marginally declining recently.

OPKO Health (OPK) shares advanced by 8.5% after the company said its board has approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was down 0.5% despite reporting higher Q2 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS forecast.

Amarin (AMRN) shares rose nearly 4% after the company said the Portuguese Ministry of Health has approved Vazkepa for national reimbursement to lower the risk of cardiovascular events in adult patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

