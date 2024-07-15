Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Lower Late Afternoon

Health care stocks eased late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding around 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up fractionally.

In corporate news, Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) shares soared 42% after the company reported "successful" results from a preclinical trial of a treatment candidate for plaque psoriasis.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) said Nasdaq has notified the company that its securities are being delisted because of failure to meet the $1 bid price and $2.5 million shareholders' equity requirements for continued listing. Its shares plunged nearly 46%.

Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) shares rose 2.7% after the firm received a "Study May Proceed" notification from the US Food and Drug Administration on its investigational new drug application for ART26.12 to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) shares declined 1.6%. The company exercised an option to buy heart valve device maker Innovalve Bio Medical following an initial investment in 2017.

