Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Up Late Afternoon

August 21, 2024 — 04:04 pm EDT

Health care stocks edged higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Cosmos Health (COSM) said its Cana Laboratories unit secured a manufacturing deal with Provident Pharmaceuticals for 4.3 million units of the DE3-SOLE vial. Cosmos also said it continues to hold distribution rights for the mpox virus real-time PCR detection kits under a deal with Virax Biolabs (VRAX). Cosmos shares jumped 18%, and Virax surged 80%.

Grifols (GRFS) shares popped 6.7%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is seeking debt financing from banks totaling 9.5 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for a potential deal to take Grifols private, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield shares gained 0.8%.

Health care marketplace Sesame said it will offer compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy to qualified customers for $249 per month as part of its new weight-loss program in the US. Novo shares were shedding 0.6%.

Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) shares surged 28% after the company said Wednesday it has secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hydros Robotic System.

