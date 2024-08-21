Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Up Late Afternoon

Health care stocks edged higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Cosmos Health (COSM) said its Cana Laboratories unit secured a manufacturing deal with Provident Pharmaceuticals for 4.3 million units of the DE3-SOLE vial. Cosmos also said it continues to hold distribution rights for the mpox virus real-time PCR detection kits under a deal with Virax Biolabs (VRAX). Cosmos shares jumped 18%, and Virax surged 80%.

Grifols (GRFS) shares popped 6.7%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is seeking debt financing from banks totaling 9.5 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for a potential deal to take Grifols private, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield shares gained 0.8%.

Health care marketplace Sesame said it will offer compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy to qualified customers for $249 per month as part of its new weight-loss program in the US. Novo shares were shedding 0.6%.

Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) shares surged 28% after the company said Wednesday it has secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hydros Robotic System.

