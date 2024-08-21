Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.9%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) shares were up over 7% after saying it had secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hydros Robotic System.

Anew Medical (WENA) advanced by over 11% after saying it signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Transfertech Sherbrooke for Nanoject.

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) shares fell past 14% after saying its Precision1 trial of nab-sirolimus in cancer patients is unlikely to meet the efficacy threshold for regulatory approval.

