Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.2%.

Cardinal Health (CAH) shares were up over 5% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance.

Grail (GRAL) stock was over 11% higher after the company reported Q2 revenue of $32 million, up from $22.4 million a year earlier. The company also said it plans to cut costs as part of a restructuring.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) shares were up nearly 9% after the company reported preliminary positive results from the second part of a phase 2 trial of VP-315 to treat basal cell carcinoma.

