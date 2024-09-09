News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

September 09, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up by 0.5%.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) shares rose 30% after the company said data from the primary analysis of the phase 3 HARMONi-2 trial showed that ivonescimab monotherapy has a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with pembrolizumab monotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) shares were up over 23% after the company reported that patients who received RLY-2608 demonstrated clinically meaningful progression free survival with a median of 9.2 months despite heavy pre-treatment.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) shares were over 15% higher after the company said a phase 1 study of its obesity drug candidate TERN-601 yielded "positive" results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

