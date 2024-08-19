News & Insights

Markets
LQDA

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

August 19, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.3% higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% recently.

Liquidia (LQDA) shares fell by over 38% after saying it has received tentative US Food and Drug Administration approval for its drug Yutrepia for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disease, but final approval will only be secured after the 2025 expiration of the exclusivity period for United Therapeutics's (UTHR) Tyvaso DPI.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) shares rose past 46% after it reported narrowed its loss to $19.28 per diluted share in Q2 from a loss of $49.23 a year earlier.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) shares were over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration had accepted its resubmission of a new drug application for its apomorphine infusion device, which is intended for continuous treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson's disease patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA
UTHR
TNXP
SUPN
XLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.