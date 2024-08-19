Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.3% higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% recently.

Liquidia (LQDA) shares fell by over 38% after saying it has received tentative US Food and Drug Administration approval for its drug Yutrepia for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disease, but final approval will only be secured after the 2025 expiration of the exclusivity period for United Therapeutics's (UTHR) Tyvaso DPI.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) shares rose past 46% after it reported narrowed its loss to $19.28 per diluted share in Q2 from a loss of $49.23 a year earlier.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) shares were over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration had accepted its resubmission of a new drug application for its apomorphine infusion device, which is intended for continuous treatment of motor fluctuations in Parkinson's disease patients.

