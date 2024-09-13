News & Insights

XXII

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

September 13, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks advanced late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.4%.

In corporate news, 22nd Century (XXII) shares surged 23%. The company entered a stock sale agreement with certain institutional investors and high net worth individuals for the sale of 6.1 million shares to raise about $3.5 million.

Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) shares skyrocketed 112%. The company said late Thursday it received a non-binding proposal from Deerfield Management to buy all of its shares not already owned by Deerfield for $10 per share in cash.

MBX Biosciences (MBX) shares debuted on the Nasdaq with an opening price of $23 apiece, above the initial public offering price of $16. The stock surged 44% in recent trading.

Immuneering (IMRX) shares climbed 43% after the company said a complete or partial response was seen in the first two patients with pancreatic cancer getting IMM-1-104 plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in a phase 2a trial.

