Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

Health care stocks advanced late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.4%.

In corporate news, 22nd Century (XXII) shares surged 23%. The company entered a stock sale agreement with certain institutional investors and high net worth individuals for the sale of 6.1 million shares to raise about $3.5 million.

Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) shares skyrocketed 112%. The company said late Thursday it received a non-binding proposal from Deerfield Management to buy all of its shares not already owned by Deerfield for $10 per share in cash.

MBX Biosciences (MBX) shares debuted on the Nasdaq with an opening price of $23 apiece, above the initial public offering price of $16. The stock surged 44% in recent trading.

Immuneering (IMRX) shares climbed 43% after the company said a complete or partial response was seen in the first two patients with pancreatic cancer getting IMM-1-104 plus modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in a phase 2a trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.