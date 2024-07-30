Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

Health care stocks edged up late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Imunon (IMNN) shares rose 171% after the company said topline data from a phase 2 trial of IMNN-001 in patients with advanced ovarian cancer showed an 11.1-month increase in median overall survival compared with treatment with standard-of-care alone.

Agape ATP (ATPC) shares soared 75% after the company disclosed Tuesday separate collaboration deals for projects related to the pain management and elderly care solutions market.

Pfizer (PFE) lifted its full-year outlook after posting better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by double-digit revenue growth in the oncology and specialty care segments. Pfizer shares rose 2.4%.

Merck (MRK) lowered its 2024 earnings guidance to reflect the costs tied to its Eyebiotech acquisition despite slightly raising its revenue outlook midpoint, while posting stronger-than-expected Q2 results. Its shares tumbled nearly 10%.

