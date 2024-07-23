Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

Health care stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) shares surged nearly 35% after the company reported the progression to the second group in a trial of AD04 to treat alcohol use disorder in heavy drinking patients, following the completion of the first group.

Azitra (AZTR) skyrocketed 209% after it said Tuesday that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted it a patent that covers future potential pipeline candidates for indications including atopic dermatitis.

Medpace (MEDP) shares tumbled 18%, a day after the company cut its 2024 revenue outlook.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares gained 9.3% after the company treated the first person in a commercial setting with Quelimmune, a therapy for acute kidney injury in pediatric patients.

