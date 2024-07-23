News & Insights

Markets
ADIL

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

July 23, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) shares surged nearly 35% after the company reported the progression to the second group in a trial of AD04 to treat alcohol use disorder in heavy drinking patients, following the completion of the first group.

Azitra (AZTR) skyrocketed 209% after it said Tuesday that the US Patent and Trademark Office granted it a patent that covers future potential pipeline candidates for indications including atopic dermatitis.

Medpace (MEDP) shares tumbled 18%, a day after the company cut its 2024 revenue outlook.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares gained 9.3% after the company treated the first person in a commercial setting with Quelimmune, a therapy for acute kidney injury in pediatric patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADIL
AZTR
MEDP
ICU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.