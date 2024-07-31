News & Insights

Markets
HUM

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Up in Afternoon Trading

July 31, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks edged higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Humana (HUM) shares tumbled 9.4% after it warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions even as its Q2 financial results topped market estimates.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares jumped nearly 6.7% after the company said it has sold its Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for about $75 million.

Avanos Medical's (AVNS) shares gained 4.7% after reporting higher Q2 results that also beat analysts' estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
EBS
AVNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.