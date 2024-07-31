Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Up in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks edged higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Humana (HUM) shares tumbled 9.4% after it warned of higher-than-expected inpatient hospital admissions even as its Q2 financial results topped market estimates.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares jumped nearly 6.7% after the company said it has sold its Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for about $75 million.

Avanos Medical's (AVNS) shares gained 4.7% after reporting higher Q2 results that also beat analysts' estimates.

