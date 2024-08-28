Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) shares fell 6.2% in recent trading after the company scored a partial victory in a legal fight with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) over Avadel's bid to commercialize its Lumryz medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. Jazz shares added 0.2%.

UTime (WTO) said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Bowen Therapeutics for the purchase of Bowen's laboratory at UMASS Medical School. UTime shares plunged past 95%.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of three more clinical trial sites in the US for its Nexicart-2 trial on relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis. Its shares were shedding 0.5%.

