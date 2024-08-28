News & Insights

Markets
AVDL

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease in Afternoon Trading

August 28, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) shares fell 6.2% in recent trading after the company scored a partial victory in a legal fight with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) over Avadel's bid to commercialize its Lumryz medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. Jazz shares added 0.2%.

UTime (WTO) said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Bowen Therapeutics for the purchase of Bowen's laboratory at UMASS Medical School. UTime shares plunged past 95%.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of three more clinical trial sites in the US for its Nexicart-2 trial on relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis. Its shares were shedding 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVDL
JAZZ
IMMX
WTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.