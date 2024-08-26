News & Insights

Markets
MCK

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease in Afternoon Trading

August 26, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1% each.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down less than 0.1%.

In corporate news, McKesson (MCK) on Monday agreed to buy a controlling stake in the business and administrative services division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, a privately held operator of cancer clinics, to boost its oncology portfolio. McKesson shares were shedding 0.7%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares jumped nearly 7%. The company said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Imcivree to treat obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or pro-opiomelanocortin in children as young as 2 years old.

Guardant Health (GH) shares tumbled past 10% after the company said it agreed to an open market sale of common shares for up to $400 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCK
RYTM
GH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.