Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1% each.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down less than 0.1%.

In corporate news, McKesson (MCK) on Monday agreed to buy a controlling stake in the business and administrative services division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, a privately held operator of cancer clinics, to boost its oncology portfolio. McKesson shares were shedding 0.7%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares jumped nearly 7%. The company said Monday the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Imcivree to treat obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or pro-opiomelanocortin in children as young as 2 years old.

Guardant Health (GH) shares tumbled past 10% after the company said it agreed to an open market sale of common shares for up to $400 million.

