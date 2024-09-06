News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Drop Friday Afternoon

September 06, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Health care stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In corporate news, Vor Biopharma (VOR) shares jumped 10%, a day after the company said new data from a phase 1/2 trial of patients with acute myeloid leukemia treated with trem-cel followed by Mylotarg validated its approach of "using shielded transplants" in delivering targeted therapies.

Psyence Biomed (PBM) shares tumbled 18%. The company entered into a conditional binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of closely held Clairvoyant Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares jumped 13%. Wedbush raised its price target on the stock to $19 from $16. The US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the company's Filspari to treat primary IgA nephropathy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

