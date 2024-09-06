Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Drop Friday Afternoon

Health care stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In corporate news, Vor Biopharma (VOR) shares jumped 10%, a day after the company said new data from a phase 1/2 trial of patients with acute myeloid leukemia treated with trem-cel followed by Mylotarg validated its approach of "using shielded transplants" in delivering targeted therapies.

Psyence Biomed (PBM) shares tumbled 18%. The company entered into a conditional binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of closely held Clairvoyant Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares jumped 13%. Wedbush raised its price target on the stock to $19 from $16. The US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the company's Filspari to treat primary IgA nephropathy.

