Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were declining premarket Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.4% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% recently.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares fell past 6% after the company reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $1.47 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $1.01 a year earlier.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) shares were up over 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of Tecelra for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said it sold all its remaining unencumbered shares of Cencora (COR) for proceeds of about $1.1 billion. Cencora shares were down 1.7% pre-bell.

