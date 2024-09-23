News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Monday Afternoon

September 23, 2024 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were softer Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.2%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Chief Executive Lars Jorgensen will appear in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Tuesday to discuss the "outrageously high cost" of weight loss drugs, Senator Bernie Sanders said Friday on his website. Novo shares were falling 3%.

Scilex Holding (SCLX) agreed to pay $2 million to Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) under a securities purchase agreement struck in 2023. Scilex shares tumbled 12%, and Oramed rose 3%.

Biohaven (BHVN) shares jumped 15% after the company said its study of troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia, a progressive brain disorder, reached its primary endpoint.

