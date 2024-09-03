Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Late Afternoon

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.8%.

In corporate news, TC BioPharm (TCBP) shares jumped 29% after the company said it dosed five new patients in a phase 2b trial assessing the efficacy and effectiveness of TCB008 in people with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes/acute myeloid leukemia.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) shares surged 36% after the company said it plans to start a phase 3 study for its Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine by mid-2025.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) said in a regulatory filing that China's National Medical Products Administration issued an order suspending the import, sale, and use of the company's atomoxetine hydrochloride capsules. The shares fell 2.9%.

Embecta (EMBC) shares rose 1% after the company got the US Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance for a disposable patch pump for insulin delivery for the treatment of diabetes.

