Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were rising late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) shares soared 131% after the company said that recent peer-reviewed, independent research shows genetic factors are linked to the over-expression of xanthine oxidase and play a role in several diseases, including kidney disease. The findings support the company's approach to treating kidney and other diseases by inhibiting XO.

Cooper (COO) shares jumped nearly 12% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) shares gained 3.6% after it said its clonoSEQ minimal residual disease test in lymphoid malignancies got In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation class C certification in the EU.

Grifols (GRFS) shares rose 1.1%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is courting multiple investment funds to join its effort to acquire the Spanish blood-plasma company, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield declined 0.3%.

