Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 1%.

In corporate news, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares sank past 29% after it said Wednesday its board appointed Richard Barry as executive chairman and principal executive officer, as the company launched a search for a new chief executive.

Aditxt (ADTX) shares soared nearly 38% after the company said Wednesday that it amended its merger agreement with Evofem Biosciences to address pre-closing issues.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Q2 results topped estimates, and the company lowered its full-year earnings outlook to reflect the impact of recent acquisitions. Its shares rose 3.5%.

Elevance Health (ELV) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results despite a double-digit decline in memberships for Medicaid plans, while Chief Executive Gail Boudreaux said the health insurer maintained its full-year earnings outlook. Its shares were falling 5.6%.

