Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Friday Afternoon

August 23, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) said Friday the EU's executive arm approved its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults aged 60 years and above. Its shares rose 1.3%.

Pulmonx (LUNG) shares jumped 9.2% after Chief Executive Steven Williamson disclosed his purchases of common stock.

Align Technology (ALGN) shares popped 2.3% in recent trading, a day after the company said it's piloting a US promotional program for Invisalign treatments for Costco (COST) members.

