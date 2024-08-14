News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

August 14, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Cardinal Health (CAH) shares popped 4.3%. The drug distributor lifted its full-year earnings outlook as it delivered higher fiscal Q4 results that exceeded market estimates.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares gained 2.3%. The company has sent several cease-and-desist letters to US healthcare providers urging them to stop selling copycat weight-loss drugs as supplies of the drugmaker's Mounjaro and Zepbound improve, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is set to announce wider support for a $6.48 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming its talc products caused cancer, Reuters reported Wednesday. Its shares added 0.2%.

