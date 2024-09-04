News & Insights

BX

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Wednesday

September 04, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) unchanged recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% lower.

Blackstone (BX) said funds managed by its subsidiaries, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, agreed to acquire data center platform AirTrunk from Macquarie Asset Management and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board for 24 billion Australian dollars ($16.11 billion). Blackstone shares were down 0.8% premarket.

KKR (KKR) is advancing the start of its tender offer for Fuji Soft to Sept. 5 in an attempt to preempt a rival bid by Bain Capital, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. KKR shares were 0.7% lower pre-bell.

