Sector Update: Financial Stocks Softer Wednesday Afternoon

July 24, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Financial stocks were decreasing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.7% to $66,372, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%.

In economic news, the July flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to a seven-month low of 49.5 from 51.6 in June, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US new-home sales fell to a 617,000 annual rate in June from an upwardly revised 621,000 rate in May, compared with the 640,000 rate expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Visa (V) shares fell 3.3%. The company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings late Tuesday of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $2.16 a year earlier. Net revenue at $8.9 billion rose from $8.12 billion a year earlier and trailed estimates of $8.92 billion by analysts.

ACNB (ACNB) will buy Traditions Bancorp in an all-stock deal valued at $73.5 million. ACNB shares were falling 9.4%.

