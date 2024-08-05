News & Insights

Markets
PRU

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slump Late Afternoon

August 05, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks declined in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 2.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slumped 2.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 9.2% to $52,784, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.79%.

In economic news, two surveys released Monday painted a mixed picture of the US services sector for July with the Institute for Supply Management's data showing that activity expanded more than expected, while S&P Global (SPGI) indicated a slight deceleration in growth.

In corporate news, Prudential Financial (PRU) plans to issue up to $3 billion worth of debt to raise funds for general corporate purposes. The shares fell 4.6%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares dropped 2.1%. The company resolved a technical issue that caused some customers to have trouble logging into their accounts earlier in the day amid a global stock selloff.

Funds managed by Carlyle (CG) agreed to sell independent power producer Cogentrix Energy to Quantum Capital and affiliates for $3 billion, Quantum Capital said. Carlyle shares tumbled 7.2%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares fell 3.6% as the company reported Q2 net earnings of $21,122 per average equivalent class A share, down from $24,774 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU
SCHW
CG
BRK.A

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.