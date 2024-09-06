Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

Financial stocks declined in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 4.4% to $53,734, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.1 basis points to 3.71%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls climbed by 142,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The consensus was for a 165,000 increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. July payrolls saw a downward revision to an 89,000 gain and June payrolls were revised down to a 118,000 increase, resulting in a net downward revision of 86,000 jobs.

In corporate news, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) shares more than doubled after an appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed against the company.

Travelers (TRV) unit St. Paul Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual Insurance aren't liable to cover legal costs of a dispute between the co-founders of Fox Paine, a California appellate court ruled. Travelers shares rose 0.9%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares tumbled 7.8%. The company will face a class action lawsuit by shareholders for misleading them about the risk of a possible legal challenge by a US regulator, a federal judge ruled, according to media reports.

Morgan Stanley (MS) agreed to pay a $2 million fine to settle a Massachusetts investigation into its role in the sale of First Republic Bank stock by the bank's then-executive chairman in the months leading up to the bank's failure, the state's Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said. Morgan Stanley shares fell 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.