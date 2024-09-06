News & Insights

Markets
WHLR

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

September 06, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks declined in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 4.4% to $53,734, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.1 basis points to 3.71%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls climbed by 142,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The consensus was for a 165,000 increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. July payrolls saw a downward revision to an 89,000 gain and June payrolls were revised down to a 118,000 increase, resulting in a net downward revision of 86,000 jobs.

In corporate news, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) shares more than doubled after an appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed against the company.

Travelers (TRV) unit St. Paul Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual Insurance aren't liable to cover legal costs of a dispute between the co-founders of Fox Paine, a California appellate court ruled. Travelers shares rose 0.9%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares tumbled 7.8%. The company will face a class action lawsuit by shareholders for misleading them about the risk of a possible legal challenge by a US regulator, a federal judge ruled, according to media reports.

Morgan Stanley (MS) agreed to pay a $2 million fine to settle a Massachusetts investigation into its role in the sale of First Republic Bank stock by the bank's then-executive chairman in the months leading up to the bank's failure, the state's Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said. Morgan Stanley shares fell 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHLR
TRV
COIN
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.