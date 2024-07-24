Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slide Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were lower in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) eased 0.1% to $65,900, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, the July flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to a seven-month low of 49.5 from 51.6 in June, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US new-home sales fell to a 617,000 annual rate in June from an upwardly revised 621,000 rate in May, compared with the 640,000 rate expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, CoStar (CSGP) shares popped 3.4% after the company late Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook after delivering a Q2 beat.

Visa (V) shares retreated almost 4%. The company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings late Tuesday of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $2.16 a year earlier. Net revenue at $8.9 billion rose from $8.12 billion a year earlier and trailed estimates of $8.92 billion by analysts.

ACNB (ACNB) will buy Traditions Bancorp in an all-stock deal valued at $73.5 million. ACNB shares were falling 8.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.