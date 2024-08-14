News & Insights

Markets
AAME

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Wednesday Afternoon

August 14, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.5% to $59,222, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was decreasing 2.3 basis points to 3.83%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.2% in July, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, following a 0.1% drop in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Mortgage applications rallied last week to the highest level since January 2023 driven by a surge in refinance activity, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

In corporate news, UBS (UBS) shares gained 5.2%. The bank reported Q2 earnings Wednesday of $0.34 per diluted share, down from $8.51 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $11.90 billion, up from $9.54 billion a year earlier. Separately, UBS has agreed to sell Credit Suisse's US Mortgage Servicing business, UBS Chief Financial Officer Todd Tuckner said Wednesday during the company's earnings call.

Atlantic American (AAME) shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported its Q2 results.

Citigroup (C) is increasing the limit on some of its top UK bankers and traders' bonuses, allowing them to earn a bonus that's up to six times their base salary, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Citigroup shares were rising 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAME
C
UBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.