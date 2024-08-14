Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.5% to $59,222, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was decreasing 2.3 basis points to 3.83%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.2% in July, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, following a 0.1% drop in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Mortgage applications rallied last week to the highest level since January 2023 driven by a surge in refinance activity, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

In corporate news, UBS (UBS) shares gained 5.2%. The bank reported Q2 earnings Wednesday of $0.34 per diluted share, down from $8.51 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $11.90 billion, up from $9.54 billion a year earlier. Separately, UBS has agreed to sell Credit Suisse's US Mortgage Servicing business, UBS Chief Financial Officer Todd Tuckner said Wednesday during the company's earnings call.

Atlantic American (AAME) shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported its Q2 results.

Citigroup (C) is increasing the limit on some of its top UK bankers and traders' bonuses, allowing them to earn a bonus that's up to six times their base salary, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Citigroup shares were rising 1.5%.

