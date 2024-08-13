News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon

August 13, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

August 13, 2024

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was gaining 2.5% to $60,990, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 3.85%.

In economic news, the US producer price index increased 0.1% month over month in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the Bloomberg-polled consensus for a 0.2% gain.

In corporate news, KeyCorp (KEY) is likely to use the $2.8 billion investment from Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to restructure its bond portfolio and improve its position to seize growth opportunities or endure unforeseen economic surprises, RBC Capital Markets said in a Tuesday note. KeyCorp shares were falling 2% while Bank of Nova Scotia was rising 1.3%.

NatWest (NWG) shares were rising 1.6% after the UK bank said Tuesday it has executed a 1.1 billion pound ($1.41 billion) own-asset securitization deal to recycle capital and boost lending to clients in the renewable energy and energy transition sectors.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and revenue in addition to lifting its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook.

