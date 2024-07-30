Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell1.4% to $65,871, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropped 3.3 basis points to 4.145%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 8.184 million in June from 8.230 million in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The June level topped the 8 million openings expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 100.3 in July from a downwardly revised 97.8 in June, exceeding 99.7 expected in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is in the early stage of talks to buy Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), an owner of shopping centers in the US, Reuters reported. Blackstone shares fell 0.4%, and Retail Opportunity surged 18%.

PayPal (PYPL) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported stronger-than-expected increases in Q2 results and boosted 2024 earnings guidance.

Renasant (RNST) agreed to buy First Bancshares (FBMS) for $1.2 billion in stock to expand in the US Southeast. Renasant shares fell 4.6%, and First Bancshares jumped 8.1%.

