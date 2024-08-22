Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Premarket Thursday

Financial stocks were higher premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was inactive.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares were down about 2% after saying late Wednesday that its fiscal Q3 results include a further provision of $2.6 billion to reflect fines in anticipation of a global resolution of probes into its US anti-money laundering program.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said late Wednesday it has settled with more than 80 plaintiffs, addressing nearly 60% of the claims related to its Postbank acquisition. Deutsche Bank shares were up nearly 4% pre-bell.

Lufax Holding (LU) shares declined by more than 14% after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.69 Chinese renminbi ($0.09) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 0.84 renminbi a year earlier.

