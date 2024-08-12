Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Premarket Monday

Financial stocks rose in Monday premarket activity with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.8%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

KeyCorp (KEY) shares were up nearly 17% after saying it reached an agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) for a strategic minority investment of about $2.8 billion.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares sank more than 47% after it reported a Q2 preliminary net loss of $14 to $15 per diluted share. The company also suspended its common dividend to "prioritize deleveraging."

Abacus Life (ABL) shares advanced more than 7% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.