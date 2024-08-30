News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Premarket Friday

August 30, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks rose in Friday's premarket hours, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.4% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.8% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

International Money Express (IMXI) said it has refinanced its debt through a new $425 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2029. The company's shares were up over 2% pre-bell.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shares were more than 1% higher after the company reported Q2 revenue of $87.4 million, up from $66.1 million a year earlier.

