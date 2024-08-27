Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $62,097, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 1.3 basis points at 3.83%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 103.3 in August from 101.9 in July, above a reading of 100.8 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Case-Shiller National Home Price index rose 0.5% in June before seasonal adjustment, a slower rate than a 0.9% gain in May. The 20-city reading rose 0.6%, versus a 0.3% gain expected by analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Stifel Financial (SF) is establishing a new direct-lending joint venture with Diameter Capital Partners and Franklin Resources (BEN) unit Benefit Street Partners, Bloomberg reported. Stifel shares eased 0.1%, and Franklin fell 1.4%.

A Hartford Financial Services (HIG) unit was correct in terminating a former employee's long-term disability benefits after following due process, a US District Court judge said in an opinion published Monday. Hartford Financial shares added 0.2%.

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) agreed to merge with First Busey (BUSE) in an all-stock deal valued at $916.8 million, the lenders said in a joint statement. CrossFirst shares were falling 3.7%, and First Busey declined 2.6%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) shares were rising 0.5%. The bank will pay $5 million to settle an alleged failure to accurately report millions of swap deals and properly supervise its swap dealer business, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission said.

