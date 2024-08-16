Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index increasing 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was easing 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was rising 4.9% to $59,746, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was decreasing 3.6 basis points to 3.89%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 67.8 in August from 66.4 in July, above the 66.9 anticipated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Mastercard (MA) plans to cut 3% of its full-time employees globally, with the majority of the job cuts expected to be completed in Q3, a company spokesperson told MT Newswires Friday. Mastercard shares were up 0.1%.

Ares Management (ARES) was among the private equity firms that held meetings with the National Football League on Thursday as the league seeks institutional investment, Sportico reported Friday. Ares shares were down 0.5%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares rose 13%. Bryant Riley, co-founder, chairman and co-chief executive of the company, has offered to buy the rest of B. Riley for $7 a share. Riley is the company's largest shareholder.

H&R Block (HRB) shares popped 12% in recent trading, a day after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 revenue from a year earlier and raised its quarterly dividend by 17%.

