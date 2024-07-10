Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.9% to $57,499, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased 2 basis points to 4.28%.

In regulatory news, President Joe Biden will nominate Office of Management and Budget official Julie Siegel for a commissioner seat at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Politico reported.

In corporate news, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) jumped 5.3% following an upgrade to buy from hold by Jefferies, which also increased the price target on the company to $54 from $49.

Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) face the prospect of elevated regulatory activity that may limit multiple expansion, BofA Securities said, downgrading the credit-card companies to neutral from buy. Visa shares fell 1%, and Mastercard dropped 2.6%.

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) shares rose 1.1% after the company received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for its planned acquisition of Integrated Financial.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is reorganizing parts of its investment bank to make it similar to rivals such as Citigroup (C), Bloomberg reported. HSBC shares added 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.