Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Wednesday Afternoon

September 11, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Financial stocks were sliding in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.1% to $57,799, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was higher at 3.68%.

In economic news, the consumer price index climbed 0.2% in August, unchanged from the previous month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The headline reading was in line with a survey compiled by Bloomberg. Annually, inflation eased to 2.5% from July's 2.9% and met Wall Street's consensus.

In corporate news, Voya Financial (VOYA) shares jumped 6% after the company said Wednesday it has agreed to buy OneAmerica Financial's retirement plan business for an upfront purchase price of $50 million.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) unit TD Bank was ordered by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $27.8 million for allegedly sharing inaccurate and negative information about its customers to consumer reporting companies, the CFPB said. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were rising 0.5%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is looking to use blockchain services to attract clients and help grow its Swiss corporate banking business, Reuters reported Wednesday. JPMorgan shares were 0.1% lower.

