Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

Financial stocks fell in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index slumped 2.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 2.3% to $63,132, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 13 basis points to 3.98%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index declined to 46.8 in July from 48.5 in June, compared with expectations for 48.8 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims rose to 249,000 in the week ended July 27 from 235,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for 236,000 in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) shares jumped 19%, a day after the company posted Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue gains.

Voya Financial (VOYA) shares dropped 3.5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to equalweight from overweight and cut its price target to $76 from $79.

Fifth District Bancorp (FDSB) shares rose 2.5% after the stock's debut on Nasdaq.

Santander (SAN) won a key approval to expand in Canada, where the Spanish bank already has a presence in auto finance, Bloomberg reported. Santander shares fell 5.8%.

