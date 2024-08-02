Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Friday Afternoon

Financial stocks were falling in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 2.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was decreasing 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.3% to $63,124, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 16 basis points to 3.82%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls expanded 114,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The consensus was for a 175,000 gain in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) shares jumped nearly 17% as Reuters reported Friday the company is exploring options that may include a potential sale.

Rocket (RKT) shares popped 14% after the company's Q2 earnings beat estimates.

Flywire (FLYW) shares added 8%. Reuters reported Friday the company is exploring a sale and working with investment bankers at Qatalyst Partners to assess interest from potential buyers.

