Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were mixed in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.6% to $63,403, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries added 1.1 basis points to 3.739%.

In economic news, the September flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to a 15-month low of 47.0 from 47.9 in August, below the 48.6 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The services conditions index slid to a two-month low of 55.4 in September from 55.7 in August but was slightly above expectations for 55.2.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) and Blackstone (BX) see significant growth potential for buyout firms in Japan with private equity starting to gain traction, Bloomberg reported. KKR shares shed 0.5%, and Blackstone fell 0.7%.

Carlyle-backed (CG) StandardAero is looking to sell 46.5 million shares at $20 to $23 per share in an initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. Carlyle shares were shedding 0.9%.

NatWest (NWG) is planning to issue a significant risk transfer of around 101 million British pounds ($134.7 million) in size and linked to about 1.4 billion pounds of corporate loans, Bloomberg reported. NatWest shares edged lower.

